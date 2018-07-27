Durham Police investigate after body found inside burned car

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham Police investigate after dead body found in burned car. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a body was found burned in a car Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to Guardian Drive near Beaver Dam Run after receiving a call about a car on fire.

After putting out the fire, crews found a body inside.

The body was burned beyond recognition and officials were unable to tell whether it was a man or a woman.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said she heard a gunshot before the body was found.

"I did hear a gunshot. A single gunshot," she said. "And I asked my neighbors because I seen them coming out of their buildings what was going on, she said it was a homicide and it was a car back there."

Managers at the nearby Marriott hotel had to put guests at ease.

"I just explained to them that they were doing an investigation back there," employee Troy Wright told ABC11. "It's nothing towards the hotel, there's nobody in danger or nothing like that. And I told them I had an officer coming to the hotel just to follow up and make sure everything was all right."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundcar firedead bodydurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh roofing company under microscope in state fraud investigation
1 dead in first of two wrecks on stretch of I-85 southbound in Durham
1 killed in I-40 wreck near downtown Raleigh
Remember the Village Subway? Sights and sounds of the Raleigh Underground return
Hidden History: The lost community beneath Jordan Lake
Meet the candidates for North Carolina's potential new voting machines
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
NC police department shut down after police chief, officer arrested
Show More
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
NC family stunned when rattlesnake slithers onto boat
Everything you need to know about Raleigh Supercon
MoviePass temporarily goes offline after running out of cash
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More News