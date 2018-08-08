Durham Police investigate officer-involved shooting at New Hope Commons shopping center

Two officers were involved in an incident at New Hope Commons on Wednesday night.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the New Hope Commons shopping center Wednesday night in Durham.

It happened about 8 p.m. in the parking lot near the Ashley HomeStore at 5458 New Hope Commons Drive.



ABC11 has learned that two officers were involved in the incident. neither officer was injured. There was no word on the condition of the person who was shot or what led up to the gunfire.

Nearly the entire parking lot of the furniture store was taped off as a crime scene.

There was a second crime scene in front of the nearby Walmart, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the two scenes were connected.

A woman who was eating at a Jason's Deli in the shopping center told ABC11 that she didn't hear any shots, but she did see about 10 police cruisers speeding through the parking lot. She called the incident "extremely unnerving."

This story is developing. Check back for updates as they become available.

Police at reported shooting at New Hope Commons in Durham.

