Durham police host National Night Out to boost community partnerships

Durham police released the crime report for the second quarter of 2023 that showed the use of guns and motor vehicle thefts increased.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are set to host a National Night Out to help promote police-community partnerships.

The evening will feature food and entertainment.

It's happening at a time when authorities want people to report suspicious activity that can help police keep them safe.

When Durham police released their crime report for the second quarter of 2023 it showed violent crime declined by 7%, but the use of guns and motor vehicle thefts increased.

Shootings are up 20% over the same time period last year, while the number of people shot was 25% lower.

Chief Patrice Andrews said the department got lucky that fewer people were injured.

The chief also said she's concerned about motor vehicles thefts.

Those rose by 153%, compared to 2022. She mentioned a case where a young suspected car thief shot at an off-duty DPD officer.

"It's disheartening that our kids are engaged in this kind of behavior. You know, and certainly I can't imagine an off duty officer. They're fortunate that that officer didn't have their gun on them. I mean, you know, because they're playing adult games and that's just not something that you want to do," Andrews said.

DPD's National Night Out kickoff celebration is at police headquarters at 4 p.m.