Thousands without power after truck slams into utility pole in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A truck crashed into a power pole in Durham.

It happened before noon on E Cornwallis Road between Fayetteville Street and Apex Highway.

E Cornwallis Road had to close because utility lines were sprawled across the street. Duke Energy also reported more than 1,000 people in the area were without power; the estimated time to restore power was 2:45 p.m.

It's unclear at this time what caused the truck to veer off the road and crash into the utility pole. A second vehicle was damaged in the crash, but it appears that vehicle was hit by the falling pole, not by the truck.