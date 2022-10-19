'Just shocked': Durham pharmacy robbed at gunpoint for second time

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A brazen robbery terrorized some workers in Durham when a business owned by two sisters was robbed at gunpoint for a second time.

It happened in broad daylight at the Triangle Pharmacy on NC 54.

Surveillance video shows the moment two people rushed into the pharmacy, one of them armed with a gun.

The robber jumped the counter and demanded pills and money.

"I was one aisle back when they came in," said Missy Field, one of the owners. "And I was just shocked. Because, you know, they come in and they say, get down, get down. And you know, I'm just not prepared for that. You know, we're here every day greeting customers. And that's just not something you expect."

The owners have been in the Durham community for nearly 50 years.

No one is in custody but police hope the video will help identify the suspects.

No one was injured in the robbery.