Durham Police seek help identifying suspect in multiple sexual assaults

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several sexual assaults on Copper Leaf Parkway.

The Durham Police Special Victims Unit is investigating the cases. Since late March, six people have reported that they have been touched inappropriately while walking in a residential area in the 2000 block of Copper Leaf Parkway.

The assaults have happened while people have been walking their dogs or walking with strollers, police said.

These incidents have generally happened between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said it appears the assaults are becoming more aggressive.

Image of suspect in at least a half-dozen sexual assaults in Durham. Durham Police Department

A surveillance image showed the suspect on a bright yellow bike. He was last seen Friday in the 2000 block of Copper Leaf Parkway wearing a hoodie with the sleeves cut off and bright orange neon-colored shoes.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call Investigator M. Supernaw at (919) -560-4440 ext. 29316 or call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

