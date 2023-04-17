1 dead, 1 critically injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The incident happened a few minutes before 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Clarendon Street and found two men who had been shot.

Daryl Paige, 37, of Rougemount, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the second victim. He was taken to Duke University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police said the shootings do not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4400, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham, Raleigh and in your neighborhood