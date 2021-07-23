2 killed in double shooting on I-85S entrance ramp near Duke St: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators said two men were shot and killed inside a car on the entrance ramp to I-85 at Duke Street.A spokesperson for Durham Police Department said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday and both men were pronounced dead on the scene. No suspect information is available.Durham Police told an ABC11 crew that the shooting was not random.Investigators expect traffic delays on the ramp to I-85 South from Duke Street.