Man killed in Durham overnight shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Durham.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Gary Street around 11:45 p.m.

There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Right now there is no word on a possible suspect.