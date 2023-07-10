Man killed in early morning shooting in Durham

At 7:04 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on NC 54 Highway.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was killed in a shooting that took place in Durham this morning.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator B. Paulhus at 919-560-4440 ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.