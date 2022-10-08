1 dead in shooting at Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a shooting at a mini mart in Durham Friday night.

The first incident happened at the Royals Mini Mart in the 1900 block of Cheek Road and Hardee Street. Officers responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound at around 9:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

A second shooting a mile from the mini mart on Avondale Road at the Triangle Auto Wash is also under investigation.

It is unknown at this time if the shootings are related.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.