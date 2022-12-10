1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.

Durham Police responded to calls about a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers did not find a victim. A short time later, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation determined the man's gunshot wound was from the initial shooting call in the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.