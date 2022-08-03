2 men shot at busy Durham gas station

The shootings happened just before 2 p.m. at the Pure Gas Station in the 100 block of E. Cornwallis Road and Roxboro Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon at a gas station in Durham

The search continues for the person who pulled the trigger.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Pure Gas Station in the 100 block of E. Cornwallis Road and Roxboro Street. Officers found two men who had been shot.

Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting drew a crowd at the busy intersection and even Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews went to the scene.

Police said they have ruled out robbery as a motive but are still investigating.

At least 12 evidence markers were visible at the scene.

