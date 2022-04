DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are at the scene at a Sheetz gas station off N. Duke Street on Friday afternoon where a woman was shot.It happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the store at 3208 N. Duke St.The woman was being treated for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.An ABC11 crew at the scene is working to get more information.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.