1 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night on West Woodcroft Parkway.

Officers to calls of a shooting call in the 100 block of West Woodcroft Parkway shortly after 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found three people who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Harton at (919) 560-4440 x 29312 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamfatal shootingvictimsshooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake County girl wins golf competition at Augusta National
Former president Donald Trump endorses NC lawmakers at rally in Selma
2 killed in Sampson County highspeed chase and crash
Neighbors react to recent rash of gun violence in Durham in 3 days
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Family presses for justice after brother killed at Raleigh bus stop
Triangle Families spend day Easter Egg hunting, enjoying weather
Show More
All eyes on NC political races ahead of Trump's Johnston County rally
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Military wife uses running to help families of deployed soldiers
Troubleshooter helps bring closure to grieving widower
More TOP STORIES News