1 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night on West Woodcroft Parkway.Officers to calls of a shooting call in the 100 block of West Woodcroft Parkway shortly after 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found three people who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Harton at (919) 560-4440 x 29312 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.