Durham police investigate after 2 men shot less than 10 minutes apart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police were busy working two shootings in Durham on Tuesday night.

One of those shootings happened in the Brightleaf area, a spot popular with families.

Officers responded just after 6:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Main Street near the MODE Consignment Boutique and the Brightleaf on Main apartment complex and found a man who had been shot

The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

About eight minutes later, officers were called to the 2200 block of Angier Avenue where they found a man who was hit by a bullet that ricocheted.

The victim refused treatment.

Both cases remain under investigation. Police said they don't know whether the shootings were connected.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

