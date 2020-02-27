NC Central students excited to participate in early voting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a full-on celebration at the North Carolina Central University student center as they prepared to exercise their rights.
"Your vote does count. It's not only all the things you can do, your vote is very important," said Shamay Phillips, an NCCU senior.
In this final week of early voting, these young voters say they are hoping to inspire others.
"I want people to know that we are unified. We are not the same. We are not a monolith. But we are together in trying to uplift and influence our community," said sophomore Jazmyne Abney.
From the student center, they marched to the law building where their polling place is located.
Taking steps toward shaping the future, many of them have only been old enough to vote a few times; some still not even old enough.
"Sometimes people on our generation, we forget how important our vote is because these are the people that are going to lead us," said Nyquasia Brown, a freshman.
In November, Brown will be old enough to vote in the presidential election. But she said it's never too early to get involved.
"I have the opportunity to say if they're going to be my president or not. So I'm nervous, but I'm excited at the same time," Brown said.
Early voting for the state primary ends Saturday and primary day is Tuesday.
