NC2020

NC Central students excited to participate in early voting

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a full-on celebration at the North Carolina Central University student center as they prepared to exercise their rights.

"Your vote does count. It's not only all the things you can do, your vote is very important," said Shamay Phillips, an NCCU senior.

In this final week of early voting, these young voters say they are hoping to inspire others.

"I want people to know that we are unified. We are not the same. We are not a monolith. But we are together in trying to uplift and influence our community," said sophomore Jazmyne Abney.

From the student center, they marched to the law building where their polling place is located.

ALSO SEE: Presidential candidate rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

Taking steps toward shaping the future, many of them have only been old enough to vote a few times; some still not even old enough.

"Sometimes people on our generation, we forget how important our vote is because these are the people that are going to lead us," said Nyquasia Brown, a freshman.

In November, Brown will be old enough to vote in the presidential election. But she said it's never too early to get involved.

"I have the opportunity to say if they're going to be my president or not. So I'm nervous, but I'm excited at the same time," Brown said.

Early voting for the state primary ends Saturday and primary day is Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdurhamvotingnc20202020 presidential electionnc primary
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC2020
Durham insurance executive found guilty of bribery, political corruption
Durham commissioner candidate first Muslim woman elected to office in NC
NC Super Tuesday Election Results
Cal Cunningham to challenge Sen. Thom Tillis in U.S. Senate race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News