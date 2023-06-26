Residents displaced after Raleigh apartment fire

A fire at an East Raleigh apartment complex displaced an entire building of people.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday afternoon, a fire at an East Raleigh apartment complex displaced an entire building of people.

The fire started just after noon at the Pines of Ashton Apartments on Roselle Court near Wake Med.

Residents told ABC11 the fire started on the top floor of the apartment building, but officials have not released information on the cause of the fire.

One neighbor who lives in the building next door said crews remained at the scene of the fire for nearly three hours.

Officials allowed some residents back into their apartments for personal items, and essentials.

The Red Cross is working with the residents that were displaced.

No injuries were reported.