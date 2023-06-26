WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Residents displaced after Raleigh apartment fire

WTVD logo
Monday, June 26, 2023 12:35AM
Residents displaced after Raleigh apartment fire
EMBED <>More Videos

A fire at an East Raleigh apartment complex displaced an entire building of people.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday afternoon, a fire at an East Raleigh apartment complex displaced an entire building of people.

The fire started just after noon at the Pines of Ashton Apartments on Roselle Court near Wake Med.

Residents told ABC11 the fire started on the top floor of the apartment building, but officials have not released information on the cause of the fire.

One neighbor who lives in the building next door said crews remained at the scene of the fire for nearly three hours.

Officials allowed some residents back into their apartments for personal items, and essentials.

The Red Cross is working with the residents that were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW