Fight and BB gun at East Wake High leads to lockdown, students facing charges: Sheriff

Students at East Wake High are facing charges after two incidents on campus Monday morning that led to a Code Red lockdown.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said one incident was a fight involving multiple students. The other incident involved a student having a BB gun on campus.

That student has been charged with having a gun on school property.

Deputies didn't say if the student with the BB gun was involved in the fight. They did confirm that threats about guns were allegedly made during the fight.

At least one student so far has been detained in connection to the fight, Sheriff Baker said.

He said deputies are still investigating the incidents and more students could be charged.

The school is currently operating under a Code Yellow lockdown.