gun violence

'I still cry every day': Mother forms anti-violence group to stop killings in Durham

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tammie Goodman struggles with grief after violence struck her family three years ago.

"I still cry every day," Goodman told ABC11.

On January 28, 2018, her middle child, Charleston Goodman, was kidnapped outside their Durham home off East Woodcroft Parkway.

The disappearance of the 26-year-old father is now a homicide cold case investigation.

Tammie is holding out hope her son is still alive.

"I thought having all the kids and grandkids at Christmas would make a difference, but it didn't. I was still sad because one of my heartbeats was missing," said the grieving mother.

This year, she co-launched the group Guns down, Hearts up as a way to appeal to law enforcement and the community to stop the violence in Durham -- but the killings haven't stopped.

As of Sunday afternoon, Durham police are searching for Jorge Gomez, a Florida man, accused of murdering a woman inside a home -- the day after Christmas.

EMBED More News Videos

The search is on for a 28-year-old Florida man accused of murdering a woman early Saturday morning inside of a Durham home.



"It's really scary," Goodman said.

Today at Bellyeager Freewill Baptist Church, Guns down, Hearts up held an emergency meeting with other anti-violence groups and activists after hearing about the holiday murder.

"We are trying to send a message to the police chief, the mayor, the city officials we need you out here," Goodman said. She told ABC11 the group invited Police Chief C.J. Davis and other city leaders to the meeting.

Among the people attending the event was Anita Shaw; her son A'mon Shaw was found dead in a Durham motel off Highway 55.

Investigators need anonymous tips to make an arrest.

"Even if they know something before it happens, they don't want to talk. They're afraid. Just like with Charleston. Everybody is afraid after almost three years they're still afraid to tell what they know. And that hurts," said Goodman.

If you would like more information on "Guns down, Hearts Up", call (919) 672-6810.

Anyone with information about the still unsolved cases mentioned in this article is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamdurham countydurham policegun violencedurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Durham officials promise to keep fighting gun violence after teen's death
Knightdale shooting may be connected to double homicide, sheriff says
4th charged with murder in death of man found shot on I-40 ramp in Raleigh
2 people shot within short time at same Durham location
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees nearly 3,000 additional cases
Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast: US officials
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
5 women, girls found dead in apparent Christmas homicide
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Illinois bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 hurt
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for $22 million
Show More
Pro wrestler known as Luke Harper, Brodie Lee dies at 41
Fayetteville Police investigate string of gas station armed robberies
'Armed and dangerous' man sought after woman killed inside Durham home
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
Roadways remain deadly for NC drivers this holiday season
More TOP STORIES News