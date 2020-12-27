'I still cry every day': Mother forms anti-violence group to stop killings in Durham

"I still cry every day," Goodman told ABC11.
On January 28, 2018, her middle child, Charleston Goodman, was kidnapped outside their Durham home off East Woodcroft Parkway.
The disappearance of the 26-year-old father is now a homicide cold case investigation.
Tammie is holding out hope her son is still alive.
"I thought having all the kids and grandkids at Christmas would make a difference, but it didn't. I was still sad because one of my heartbeats was missing," said the grieving mother.
This year, she co-launched the group Guns down, Hearts up as a way to appeal to law enforcement and the community to stop the violence in Durham -- but the killings haven't stopped.
As of Sunday afternoon, Durham police are searching for Jorge Gomez, a Florida man, accused of murdering a woman inside a home -- the day after Christmas.
"It's really scary," Goodman said.
Today at Bellyeager Freewill Baptist Church, Guns down, Hearts up held an emergency meeting with other anti-violence groups and activists after hearing about the holiday murder.
"We are trying to send a message to the police chief, the mayor, the city officials we need you out here," Goodman said. She told ABC11 the group invited Police Chief C.J. Davis and other city leaders to the meeting.
Among the people attending the event was Anita Shaw; her son A'mon Shaw was found dead in a Durham motel off Highway 55.
Investigators need anonymous tips to make an arrest.
"Even if they know something before it happens, they don't want to talk. They're afraid. Just like with Charleston. Everybody is afraid after almost three years they're still afraid to tell what they know. And that hurts," said Goodman.
If you would like more information on "Guns down, Hearts Up", call (919) 672-6810.
Anyone with information about the still unsolved cases mentioned in this article is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.