Durham Rescue Mission holds annual Easter celebration

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue Mission held its annual Easter celebration Friday during a time when inflation has some families struggling more than usual."When stuff like this (is) happening and you don't have (any) money--I don't care; I'm going to go get it, because it's an Easter basket. (The children) are going to have a smile on their face," Monique Small said. She's a Durham mother who was first in line at the Durham Rescue Mission on Friday morning.Small has been bringing her kids to the celebration for years and even though they couldn't come today she was not going to miss an opportunity to make her kids happy."I don't like to see my kids cry; I don't care how old they are. From babies to like the 21 years old, I don't like my kids to cry for (anything)," she said.This year has been particularly hard for Small and many other families. With prices going up on everything, the same amount of money does not buy as many things these days."We use to spend $200 on groceries. Now we're spending like $400 on groceries. Because we've got five kids...it just takes a toll," said Small's partner Michael Davis.Volunteers worked all night to prepare the food and the baskets for families in need.CEO Rob Tart says this event is special every year but especially this year when inflation has some families making hard decisions."The price of everything has gone up, the price of fuel everything it's just like everyone else we've got to adjust and deal with it," said Tart.