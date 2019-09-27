Edgecombe County charter school teacher accused of sex with student

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 41-year-old Edgecombe County charter school teacher was arrested Wednesday after being accused of having sex with a student.

James Robert Vick of Elm City was arrested after school officials at North East Carolina Prep School alerted police in regards to 'inappropriate behavior' between Vick and the student on Monday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that school officials had been made aware of these concerns recently. School officials said they took immediate action to prevent any further potential contact between Vick and the student.

Vick was charged with two counts of sex act with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Vick is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under an $800,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tarboroncedgecombe countyelm citycrimeteacher arrestedsex crimestudent safety
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Raleigh
Wake County mother on school bus skipping over special needs son
Cary man dies after eating oysters in Wilmington
Fmr. Wayne County teacher charged in connection to 2013 murder of teen
Supporters of suspended NAACP member Gatewood issue fiery defense
Raleigh Police make arrest in Marcom Street rape case
Confession tape played during day 3 of double murder trial
Show More
Tillis addresses housing concerns, more at Fort Bragg town hall
Ex-NC GOP chair Hayes to plead guilty to lying to FBI
Now Open: Reuben's NY Deli in downtown Raleigh
Passenger train hits, kills pedestrian in Durham
NC native becomes first woman chief ranger at Yellowstone
More TOP STORIES News