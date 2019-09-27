Edgecombe County charter school teacher accused of sex with student

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 41-year-old Edgecombe County charter school teacher was arrested Wednesday after being accused of having sex with a student.James Robert Vick of Elm City was arrested after school officials at North East Carolina Prep School alerted police in regards to 'inappropriate behavior' between Vick and the student on Monday.During the investigation, it was revealed that school officials had been made aware of these concerns recently. School officials said they took immediate action to prevent any further potential contact between Vick and the student.Vick was charged with two counts of sex act with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with a student.Vick is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under an $800,000 bond.