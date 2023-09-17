Edgecombe County Sheriff's searching for 2 missing teens

LEGGETT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teens who went missing Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Erica Valentina Ramírez López, 17, and Amalia Yamileth Ramirez Lopez, 16, were last seen at 11 a.m. at the Jerry Dixon Mobile Home Park near Leggett.

Erica was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and pink shoes.

Amalia was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office at (252) 641-7911.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!