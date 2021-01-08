More Cumberland County students getting failing grades during remote learning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More students attending classes in the fifth largest school district statewide are receiving failing grades. The virtual school year for Shannon Lake's son Chance, 18, started off rocky. The senior attends Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville.Chance has made average grades, up until now."He managed to fail all four of his classes. He did not do early grad in December and now here we are next semester retaking the same four classes to make sure he actually graduates on time in the spring," said Lake.According to Lake, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chance was an average student who earned passing grades but virtual learning has been challenging. He's struggled with attention deficit disorder and with eight family members at home, including two toddlers, it's created more of a distraction.Many other students are in the same boat.Cumberland County Schools released data showing the number of grades each student received. These numbers are not averages.Four percent of elementary school students received failing grades last school year in comparison to 17 percent this year.Among middle school students, seven percent of them received failing grades last year in comparison to 25 percent this year.Finally in the second quarter, 24 percent of high school students received failing grades this year in comparison to ten percent last year.The school district says the attendance rate this year is lower than last year, even though classes are virtual.Lake is now hopeful her son will pass this semester because he learns best in the classroom. School leaders have not yet met to discuss if students will return to the classroom."I'm totally on board with him going back simply because I know my son and I know he'd do better back in class," said Lake.