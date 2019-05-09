Education

18-year-old Fayetteville State University graduate headed to law school

Like many 18-year-olds around this time, Brittany Reaves is getting ready for graduation.

"I'm like super, super excited," Reaves said.

But unlike her peers, she's not graduating high school. She's been there, done that and this time?

"A bachelors in history. Graduating Magna Cum Laude," said Reaves.

In just one year, Brittany Reaves completed four years worth of coursework at Fayetteville State University.

Don't call her a genius though.

"I just had great people who gave me great opportunities," said Reaves.

Her mom said the proper term is gifted.

"Brittany has been a learner from day one," said Brittany's mother.

With the help of her mother, she learned to read at age three, mastered Chinese in high school and she's even musically talented.

It gets better though, her journey continues with a Juris Doctor as Brittany starts Law School at North Carolina Central this Fall.

"Going into civil litigation right now just because it's a field that deals with education and consumer protection. Landlord-tenant-those types of cases deal with people and laws have a lot to do with people," said Reaves.

This weekend Reaves will turn the tassel and walk into adulthood.

"Booksmarts I do have but I am 18, I don't know everything," said Reaves.

But the thing she does know is the one thing that will secure her success and that's hard work.
