Education

Cary high school student gets highest possible ACT score

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zoie Burke already had the brains and now, she has big plans after earning the highest possible ACT composite score.

Soon after learning she earned a 36, the rising senior at Green Hope High School in Cary received a signed letter from ACT's CEO Marten Roorda congratulating her on her 'significant and rare' achievement.

ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities.



Ed Colby, spokesperson for ACT, told ABC11 that essentially every student in North Carolina's 2018 graduating class took the ACT and of those 109,256 test takers, only 112 scored a 36; that's only one-tenth of 1 percent.

Burke, who took the pre-ACT and the real test twice, said she was expectant but still surprised when her results were finally posted online.

"I think I actually jumped up and was like, yeah!" she said, pumping her fist in the air. "And just ran downstairs to tell my parents."



Burke's father, Steve, said he and his wife, Deborah, expected she would do well.

"I was super excited and then I got scared because I started realizing the really expensive colleges Zoie could get into," Steve said.

Burke is spending part of her summer on Duke University's campus at Duke Neuro Camp, but her heart is really in microbiology.

"I've always thought that bacteria and viruses were really cool to learn about," she said. "I really like solving problems and I've always wanted to help people."

As for where she's headed after graduation in 2020, Burke hopes to stay close to home.

"Places like Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill are top on my list," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcarywake countyhigh schoolcool kidswake county schoolsstudentstests
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
Man rescued from rubble after Charlotte home explosion
2nd Johnston County teacher accused of having fake credentials
Popular Wake County petting zoo on verge of closing
Thieves targeting Fayetteville fireworks stores ahead of July 4
Poll: American pride is at an all-time low
Show More
What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Drone reveals shark swimming near photographer's children
Lone survivor says husband, killed in plane crash, was her 'soulmate'
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
Stay safe outside! Triangle to see increasingly hot, humid air
More TOP STORIES News