Education

Companies offer online tools, free internet to students schooling from home during COVID-19 State of Emergency

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- While kids are at home for the next few weeks, several companies and schools are stepping up to help students stay focused on learning.

NC School of Science and Math
The North Carolina School of Science and Math (NCSSM) is rolling out a new initiative that allows students, faculty, staff and alumni to read children's books on Facebook Live.

Starting Monday, NCSSM Reads will be reading stories for kids of all ages from "Slithery Jake" to "Harry Potter."

Reading times start Monday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

the school will be reading.


Free Practice Sets and Resources

Curriculum Associates offers free reading and math practice packets for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade.

Scholastic's Learn at Home site provides articles and videos for students who have to miss school. In a letter to families, Scholastic said the site will be updated weekly until 20 days of content is available.

Free Internet
Spectrum is offering free broadband and WiFi to students who don't currently subscribe to its service for 60 days.
