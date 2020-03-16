Companies offer online tools, free internet to students schooling from home during COVID-19 State of Emergency

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS: The latest updates about COVID-19 in North Carolina
NC School of Science and Math
The North Carolina School of Science and Math (NCSSM) is rolling out a new initiative that allows students, faculty, staff and alumni to read children's books on Facebook Live.
Starting Monday, NCSSM Reads will be reading stories for kids of all ages from "Slithery Jake" to "Harry Potter."
Reading times start Monday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Check here to see the line up of books the school will be reading.
Free Practice Sets and Resources
Curriculum Associates offers free reading and math practice packets for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade.
Scholastic's Learn at Home site provides articles and videos for students who have to miss school. In a letter to families, Scholastic said the site will be updated weekly until 20 days of content is available.
Free Internet
Spectrum is offering free broadband and WiFi to students who don't currently subscribe to its service for 60 days.