Corn maze open at North Carolina Museum of Art through October

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A quarter-acre corn maze is now open at the North Carolina Museum of Art's Ann and Jim Goodnight Museum Park.
The maze called 'From Teosinth to Tomorrow' is a conceptual walk through agricultural history.
The exhibit features teosinte - a wild grass thought to be the modern ancestor of corn.
It opened Aug. 11 and will remain accessible during museum park hours through October.
'From Teosinte to Tomorrow' is funded by the NC State University Libraries' Goodnight Educational Foundation Endowment for Special Collections with additional support from the Genetic Engineering and Society Center, and in-kind donations from College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the JC Raulston Arboretum, Hanbury Raleigh, and the North Carolina Museum of Art.
