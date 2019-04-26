Jordan High School football player gets perfect score on ACT

School officials tweeted about Christopher Holliday's success, saying that he scored a perfect 36 on his ACT.
Congratulations to Christopher Holliday, scholar athlete who earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36! Christopher credits early preparation including weekly practice tests as the key to his success. 💙❤️ #WeAreDPS @DurhamPublicSch @JordanFalconsFB pic.twitter.com/phioPeyaYT— Jordan High School (@JHSFalcons) April 24, 2019
Holliday said he prepared for the ACT by taking weekly practice tests.
But his success in the classroom includes more than one perfect score on a test. According to the Jordan High School football team's twitter account, Holliday has never made a grade lower than an A.
Christopher Holliday (@Holliday_05) personifies what it means to be a student-athlete, and it’s not just his ACT that’s perfect. His GPA is as well. Christopher has never made a grade lower than A in his academic career. #FalconsRise https://t.co/JPtW0q53nZ— Jordan Falcons Football (@JordanFalconsFB) April 24, 2019
He credits his success to having discipline and keeping his priorities in order.
"If I had a homework assignment that I was being lackadaisical with I would have to do that homework assignment before I could go to practice or anything," Holliday told ABC11. "So, I realized at a young age that academics always had to come before athletics."
He is set to graduate in 2020.