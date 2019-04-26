Education

Jordan High School football player gets perfect score on ACT

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham high school football player is being celebrated for his dedication in the classroom.

School officials tweeted about Christopher Holliday's success, saying that he scored a perfect 36 on his ACT.



Holliday said he prepared for the ACT by taking weekly practice tests.

But his success in the classroom includes more than one perfect score on a test. According to the Jordan High School football team's twitter account, Holliday has never made a grade lower than an A.



He credits his success to having discipline and keeping his priorities in order.

"If I had a homework assignment that I was being lackadaisical with I would have to do that homework assignment before I could go to practice or anything," Holliday told ABC11. "So, I realized at a young age that academics always had to come before athletics."

He is set to graduate in 2020.
