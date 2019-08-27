DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mario Little has been a barber instructor for five years, and a licensed barber for 19.
His classroom is not filled with notebooks and pencils at Holton Career and Resource Center, a high school with Durham Public Schools, instead you'll find a full barber shop set up.
Mirrors, seats and scissors line the room. Little still maintains his Durham business, but he is also heavily focused on students.
"Empowering youth with a career path that they can leave out of school ready to go into a career. So many students are not going to college, unfortunately," Little said. "It's important that we give them trades in while they're in high school so they can be career ready once they graduate."
The students practice their skills on paying patrons of the community. Open from 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, an adult hair cut costs $5, while a kid's cut is $3.
"Every hair cut is done by the students underneath the supervision of a licensed professional barber instructor," Little added.
Little noted the need for trade training in high school, saying that not all students can afford to spend thousands of dollars on training after high school. Holton's program is free for students, offering barbering and cosmetology training.
The Holton Career and Resource center is located at 401 N. Driver St. in Durham.
Holton Career and Resource Center offers Durham students career-oriented training at no cost
