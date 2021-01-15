Durham Public Schools asking for help naming new elementary school

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools is asking for your help in naming a new elementary school.
The new school will be in southern Durham off Scott King Road, an area that once hosted farmhouses and a thriving tobacco boom. Now it's surrounded by new housing developments, bringing the need for a new school.
"With growth and development in Southern Durham continuing in the years ahead, there is an urgent need for additional elementary school seats to provide equitable opportunities for all DPS students, present and future," reads a statement on the DPS website. "The site and location for this new school along Scott King Road are ideal in support of DPS' Strategic Plan to provide all DPS students with a rich education connected to the community."
Roughly a year ago, DPS officials told ABC11 about the new $30 million elementary school being built in the area. Construction is already underway.
The land the school sits on was once operated as the Lyons' family farm. DPS bought the land nearly a decade ago. The Lyons' farm enabled them to become one of the first African-American families to help Durham prosper.
You can submit your idea for a name through the DPS website.
