Online courses, lessons, games, reading options for kids while they're out of school due to COVID-19

NC School of Science and Math
The North Carolina School of Science and Math (NCSSM) is rolling out a new initiative that allows students, faculty, staff and alumni to read children's books on Facebook Live.
Starting Monday, NCSSM Reads will be reading stories for kids of all ages from "Slithery Jake" to "Harry Potter."
Reading times start Monday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Check here to see the line up of books the school will be reading.
The Wake County Download Library offers eBooks and eAudio assistance.
Free Practice Sets and Resources
Coursera is an online education site that collaborates with universities and companies offering free courses.
Khan Academy is a nonprofit offering free classes online.
Curriculum Associates offers free reading and math practice packets for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade.
Students can use this search engine and reviews site for free Massive Open Online Courses from hundreds of universities including Ivy League schools.
Academic Earth offers a curated list of free online courses
Scholastic's Learn at Home site provides articles and videos for students who have to miss school. In a letter to families, Scholastic said the site will be updated weekly until 20 days of content is available.
You can take free virtual field trips here.
Duolingo offers free language lessons.
Each weekday, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will do a Facebook Live highlighting different animals.
Free Internet
Spectrum is offering free broadband and WiFi to students who don't currently subscribe to its service for 60 days.