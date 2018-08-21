Hoke County schools take safety precautions with mobile app.

Hoke County schools are taking a new approach to saving student lives if an active shooter enters a building.They're using a phone app designed to bridge the communication gap between 911 and teachers on the grounds within seconds."Instantly, the minute that it's pressed, everyone on campus will get it just like that. Including 911," said Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.It's a scenario, Peterkin said he hopes students in Hoke Schools never encounter, but one that was a close call in Arkansas when a student brought a gun to school. The app helped 911 communicate with staffers."As they identified the suspect, they sent a message. As they took the suspect into custody, they sent a message. They finally lifted the lockdown, they were able to send another message, said RAVE mobile safety COO Todd Miller." It definitely gives you some type of order in a very tragic situation," teacher Ervin Everett said.