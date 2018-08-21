EDUCATION

Hoke County schools take safety precautions with mobile app

EMBED </>More Videos

Hoke County schools take safety precautions with mobile app.

By
RAEFORD, NC (WTVD) --
Hoke County schools are taking a new approach to saving student lives if an active shooter enters a building.

They're using a phone app designed to bridge the communication gap between 911 and teachers on the grounds within seconds.

"Instantly, the minute that it's pressed, everyone on campus will get it just like that. Including 911," said Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

It's a scenario, Peterkin said he hopes students in Hoke Schools never encounter, but one that was a close call in Arkansas when a student brought a gun to school. The app helped 911 communicate with staffers.

"As they identified the suspect, they sent a message. As they took the suspect into custody, they sent a message. They finally lifted the lockdown, they were able to send another message, said RAVE mobile safety COO Todd Miller.

" It definitely gives you some type of order in a very tragic situation," teacher Ervin Everett said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool safetyschool threatappRaefordHoke County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
High school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
More Education
Top Stories
Protesters knock down Silent Sam statue, which had stood on UNC campus since 1913
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
No charges against Raleigh officers in arrest video, dash and body cam released
Woman dies, child injured in AC unit malfunction at Rocky Mount motel
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at Hilton Head Island
Cumberland County group home owner accused of defrauding residents
Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School
Show More
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
Officials expect to release motive behind Watts' alleged killings
California elementary school sends warning about "necking" game
More News