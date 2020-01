Johnston County interim superintendent resigns, blames school board 'roadblocks' for driving him away

JOHNSTON CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- The man brought in to help right the ship at Johnston County Public Schools abruptly resigned Friday.Dr. Jim Causby was named interim superintendent Sept. 3 after Dr. Ross Renfrow, who served as superintendent for 26 years, resigned amid a grade-fixing scandal.After Causby took over, it came to light that the school district had run up a $10 million budget shortfall. Then to start 2020, a school board member came forward with details of sexual misconduct. The Johnston County School Board Chairman attempted to discredit those misconduct allegations during a press conference Jan. 3.Causby announced Friday he was resigning effective immediately. He was contracted to work through June 30.In a written statement Causby blamed "roadblocks and interference" by some school board members as his reason for resigning.