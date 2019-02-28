EDUCATION

North Carolina lawmakers file bill seeking $2 billion school construction bonds

EMBED </>More Videos

With so much growth in North Carolina, school construction has become normalized, and in the coming years, we could see even more.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
With so much growth in North Carolina, school construction has been the norm, and in the coming years we could see even more.

"The backlog of school construction needs is so vast that counties need the assistance of the state, as they have periodically provided over the last half a century or more," NC School Boards Association's Director of Governmental Relations Leanne Winner said.

Speaker Tim Moore along with other lawmakers introduced House Bill 241, which calls for a $1.9 billion general obligation bonds to pay for construction at public schools.



"If I didn't believe that this was a fiscally responsible approach, that this was a way that actually is a fiscally conservative approach for taxpayers, you wouldn't see me standing before you advocating this," Moore said.

In the past, school districts have mostly relied on money raised locally in the county. It's been 20 years since the state has stepped in with major funding.

"This is a positive approach to being able to inject that money quickly and aid the locals in their efforts to keep up," North Carolina Rep. Jeffery Elmore (R-94th District) said.

Lawmakers say the state's rapid growth and two back-to-back hurricanes have made school construction a priority for the General Assembly. Moreover, communities with the most need don't have the tax base to support major projects.

"We've got the greatest teachers in the nation. It's time that we have the greatest buildings to educate in," North Carolina Rep. Brenden Jones (R-46th District) said.

If this bill passes, it will appear on the primary ballot in 2020 for voters to decide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationconstructioneducationschoolspublic schoolNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Cary parents fight to save 'affordable' preschool from shutdown
'26 Pebbles:' Wake County students perform play on Sandy Hook shooting
Proposed bill would halt change to grading scale used for school evaluations
SoCal teacher wins Oscar for documentary about periods
More Education
Top Stories
Sanford mom arrested after impersonating daughter in court, sheriff says
Driver crashes in Durham while trying to escape arrest, deputies say
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Wake County to host job fair for teachers
Dog's personality reflects owner's traits, study says
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
First responders jump into creek, pull driver from crashed truck
World's smallest baby goes home from Japan hospital
Show More
School bus carrying 15 students crashes into Charlotte building
Officials to open office in Fayetteville for residents to get REAL IDs
Antoinette Harris, ELA College player, earns football scholarship
NYPD officer adopts dog he rescued in Brooklyn
Gaga rolls eyes at post-Oscars Cooper romance rumors
More News