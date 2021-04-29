college students

President Biden community college plan has Wake Tech student hopeful

By
EMBED <>More Videos

President Biden community college plan has Wake Tech student hopeful

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Look at how far Ruben Mendoza has come; he graduates next week from Wake Tech Community College and will head to NC State University in the fall.

"I'm a first-generation student, I had no clue what going to college actually meant," said the Knightdale High School graduate. "I couldn't figure out how to pay for college. I was originally going to go to Campbell University."


Though he won't benefit from a national plan to make community colleges free, he said it's possible his sister or younger brother may be able to see that day.

"There's that stigma that a lot of students specifically Hispanic males don't go to college," said Ruben whose father owns a moving business in the Triangle. "Two years of community college can make a lot of difference for students who want to pursue something."

President Biden's program offers two years of free community college to all Americans, including DREAMERS.

If all states, territories and tribes participate, about 5.5 million students would pay nothing in tuition and fees.

"Too often students come out of school with a great deal of debt and they don't go to college because they think it's not affordable," said Dr. Scott Ralls, president of Wake Tech.

He said the state has made consistent, significant investments in keeping the cost of education low.

"This is going to play out differently for different states and a state like North Carolina should be in no way be punished because of the investment in higher education affordability and availability," Dr. Ralls said.

Ralls said they need to keep things affordable -- whether that's fully free or not remains to be seen. Dr. Ralls stresses the need to balance affordability with keeping their programs strong and competitive
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleighcollege studentscollegejoe bidenstudents
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE STUDENTS
Police continue search for missing App State student 5 years later
Wake Tech plans to resume full operations in the fall
Why NC and Cary are natural fits to handle entire college soccer tournaments
Duke COVID-19 protocols prevent some grads from walking with class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to the nation and world: 'America is rising anew'
Police make arrests as Elizabeth City demonstrations go past curfew
1 deputy dead, another trapped inside Boone home
Raleigh, Durham civilian police oversight boards meet
North Carolinians can drop the mask outside, Gov. Cooper says
Bodycam video in Andrew Brown killing not to be released for 30 days
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
Show More
Raleigh police Mounted Unit finds new trails amid pandemic
NC boy, 12, to graduate from high school, college in the same week
LATEST: Wake County adds 3 parks and rec drive-thru testing sites
Researchers link loneliness and isolation to increased cancer risk in men
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in Triangle for teens 14-17
More TOP STORIES News