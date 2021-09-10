Education

School bus drivers to sound alarm about shortage, blaming it for delays in getting students to class

School bus drivers to call for statewide pay jump

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- School bus drivers in Wake County are sounding the alarm that more drivers are needed immediately.

Schools across the state are dealing with a bus driver shortage. In Wake County more than half of bus routes are shared and the district has 100 fewer drivers than in previous years.

"We cannot consistently get students to school on time because we just don't have enough school bus drivers," one veteran Wake County bus driver said.

Drivers who have stuck around said the shortage is hurting students and is not sustainable.

"This current bus system is unraveling," another Wake County bus driver said.

Friday at 11 a.m., bus drivers in Wake County will hold a news conference to talk about the problem and how to solve it.

They say an important first step is for state lawmakers to adjust the budget to allow for a higher wage.

Right now in Wake County, bus drivers get a $1,200 signing bonus and make $15 an hour.

"Clearly, our school bus driver jobs do not pay enough to recruit the number of drivers North Carolina needs to consistently get our children to school on time. Our state lawmakers have been slow to respond. They must fix this now," Wake County North Carolina Association of Educators President Kristin Beller said.
