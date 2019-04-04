Teacher taped student's mouth at Southern Wake Academy in Holly Springs, principal says

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A social studies teacher at Southern Wake Academy in Holly Springs is being disciplined after she put clear masking tape over a student's mouth, Principal David Thomas confirmed.The teacher is still teaching at the tuition-free public charter school for children in grades 6-12. However, she is on probationary status under an action plan, according to Thomas.Thomas said the incident happened about a month ago and the teacher indicated she was joking around. She said she had great rapport with her students but went too far.The student's parents filed a report with the school. Thomas said the situation has been dealt with and that no other students have reported any similar incidents.