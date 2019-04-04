HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A social studies teacher at Southern Wake Academy in Holly Springs is being disciplined after she put clear masking tape over a student's mouth, Principal David Thomas confirmed.
The teacher is still teaching at the tuition-free public charter school for children in grades 6-12. However, she is on probationary status under an action plan, according to Thomas.
Thomas said the incident happened about a month ago and the teacher indicated she was joking around. She said she had great rapport with her students but went too far.
The student's parents filed a report with the school. Thomas said the situation has been dealt with and that no other students have reported any similar incidents.
Teacher taped student's mouth at Southern Wake Academy in Holly Springs, principal says
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News