Education

North Ridge Elementary School set to open for first time ever

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's certainly not the first classroom she's ever set up, but this year does have a different feel.

"I'm Mrs. Brunker. I'm teaching first grade. And this is my 11th year teaching in wake county," she said.

With more than a decade of teaching experience under her belt, Brunker gets a fresh start Monday morning in the brand new North Ridge Elementary School.

"I am so excited. I'm so excited for them to see the hard work that has been put into this building and all the cool things they get to use," Brunker said.

You won't find an old chalkboard in this building. These classrooms were designed to keep up with ever changing technology.

"We get to plug our computers straight into the TV and we project videos. We project a Google slides," Brunker explained.

But Brunker said even though technology and teaching constantly change some things always stay the same.

"I want them to feel safe. I want them to feel loved. Because if you don't feel safe and loved and welcome, you're not really going to learn anything," she said.

If you are dropping your child off at the new North Ridge Elementary, you will enter on the backside of the school off of Staghorn Lane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleighpublic schoolwake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges refiled against STAYUMBL driver in Durham incident
Cooper vetoes controversial ICE detainment bill
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, August 21
Girl's senior pictures honor fallen soldier father
Video shows deadly Clinton brawl, family questions self-defense claim
Tropical Storm Chantal racing east across North Atlantic
Shake Shack opens in Cary on Wednesday
Show More
Defamation trial of Nicholas Sparks wrapping up
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Student stops attempted kidnapping at Kentucky school
More TOP STORIES News