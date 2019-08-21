North Ridge Elementary School set to open for first time ever

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's certainly not the first classroom she's ever set up, but this year does have a different feel."I'm Mrs. Brunker. I'm teaching first grade. And this is my 11th year teaching in wake county," she said.With more than a decade of teaching experience under her belt, Brunker gets a fresh start Monday morning in the brand new North Ridge Elementary School."I am so excited. I'm so excited for them to see the hard work that has been put into this building and all the cool things they get to use," Brunker said.You won't find an old chalkboard in this building. These classrooms were designed to keep up with ever changing technology."We get to plug our computers straight into the TV and we project videos. We project a Google slides," Brunker explained.But Brunker said even though technology and teaching constantly change some things always stay the same."I want them to feel safe. I want them to feel loved. Because if you don't feel safe and loved and welcome, you're not really going to learn anything," she said.If you are dropping your child off at the new North Ridge Elementary, you will enter on the backside of the school off of Staghorn Lane.