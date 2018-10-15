EDUCATION

School bus safety top priority for NC troopers during Operation Stop Arm

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
North Carolina troopers will emphasize school bus safety in a push to keep students safe.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol launched Operation Stop Arm on Oct. 15. The initiative is a drive to ensure school bus safety is not overlooked.

Troopers even brought together fierce rivals: UNC's Rameses and Duke's Blue Devil.

The competing shades of blue agreed to participate in Operation Stop Arm by creating a Public Service Announcement video.



As part of Operation Stop Arm, troopers will ride on school buses and use unmarked patrol cars to monitor bus routes to and from school.

"Every child should be afforded a safe means of travel as they attend their respective educational institution," said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "While this operation is scheduled to conclude on Friday, our efforts will continue throughout the school year."
