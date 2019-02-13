Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge

A warning for #WCPSS parents - A Principal sent out this letter parents in light of #ActUpChallenge on social media. A quick search shows teens drinking, smoking and dancing provocatively to profanity laced song. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/9oIUAVLA8A — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) February 13, 2019

A Wake County principal is warning students, as well as their parents, that participating in a new social media challenge may get students in trouble at school."These videos constitute online harassment and will be dealt with as such if they cause a disruption to our learning environment or impacts a students education," said East Garner Magnet Middle School Principal James Sposato.The social media challenge in question is called the #ActUpChallenge. The challenge consists of students creating videos to the profanity-laced song "Act Up" by the City Girls. A search of the hashtag shows teens smoking weed, drinking alcohol, and dancing in a provocative way.Sposato said the challenge has turned into a form of bullying where students use images or videos of other students along with insulting lyrics or graphics.Wake County Public School System said an East Garner Middle School student became upset after being tagged in one post and ended up in the principal's office.Below is the full email the school's principal sent out to parents Tuesday night: