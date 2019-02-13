EDUCATION

Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge

EMBED </>More Videos

A Wake County principal is warning students and parents that participating in a new social media challenge may get students in trouble at school.

By
WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
A Wake County principal is warning students, as well as their parents, that participating in a new social media challenge may get students in trouble at school.

"These videos constitute online harassment and will be dealt with as such if they cause a disruption to our learning environment or impacts a students education," said East Garner Magnet Middle School Principal James Sposato.

The social media challenge in question is called the #ActUpChallenge. The challenge consists of students creating videos to the profanity-laced song "Act Up" by the City Girls. A search of the hashtag shows teens smoking weed, drinking alcohol, and dancing in a provocative way.



Sposato said the challenge has turned into a form of bullying where students use images or videos of other students along with insulting lyrics or graphics.

Wake County Public School System said an East Garner Middle School student became upset after being tagged in one post and ended up in the principal's office.

Below is the full email the school's principal sent out to parents Tuesday night:

"Good evening East Garner Magnet Middle School Families, this is Jimmy Sposato, the proud principal of the Trojans calling with mid-week update. There is a new social media issue/challenging blowing up. The challenge is based on the song "Act Up" by the City Girls. The challenge initially encourages people to video themselves dancing and to post it to Instagram. This in itself is an issue but it has transformed into a harassment and bullying tool where students place images/videos of other students along with insulting lyrics and graphics. Please take action to check your students phones and accounts for these videos. These videos constitute online harassment and will be dealt with as such if they cause a disruption to our learning environment or impacts a students education. We need your help in parenting around this and all social media issues. Please take action!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolsinternetprincipalstudentsWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Substitute teacher resigns after allegedly calling student's athletic wear 'prison attire'
Parent: Substitute teacher told child his athletic wear is 'prison attire'
Holly Grove Elementary School inspires students with bathroom paintings
Durham Catholic school cancels class Friday amid threat of protests over gay speaker
More Education
Top Stories
LIVE: 16 firefighting units respond to apartment fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Show More
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Man accused of killing pregnant woman he threatened weeks before
More News