Wake Tech prepares for 21,000 students amid pandemic

Wake Tech has more than 21,000 students enrolled in hybrid and fully online classes.
Hybrid courses include a combination of in-person and online classes.
Courses on-campus have reduced capacity to maintain social distancing.
Wake Tech has the following policies in place to protect students and staff from COVID-19:
- Masks and face coverings are required on campus. Everyone is expected to use their own mask.
- Classes and labs will be held with 1/3 to 1/2 capacity to allow for social distancing. Classrooms and buildings will be cleaned regularly during the day and will be deep-cleaned every evening.
- Everyone should wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
Signs encouraging social distancing are posted on campus.
Each building will have one open entrance open where staff members will check for masks.
Students should enter classroom buildings no earlier than 10 minutes before class.
If a person tests positive for COVID-19, Wake Tech will close affected buildings and clean them using CDC guidelines.
