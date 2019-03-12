Education

WCPSS parents bracing for possible school bell schedule changes

EMBED <>More Videos

The bell schedule could be changing at three Cary schools as the Wake County School District gets ready to open a new high school.

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The bell schedule could be changing at three Cary schools as the Wake County School District gets ready to open a new high school.

The start time would be pushed back at three campuses beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Transportation officials are recommending the following:

  • East Cary Middle School: 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Briarcliff Elementary: 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

  • Cary Elementary: 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.


The start time at Cary Elementary would be pushed back 45 minutes.

Some parents question how they'll be able to balance getting to work while also getting their children off to school.

"I'll have to take her to school on my way to work. It just means we'll have to be ready faster," said parent Lisa Simmons.

The proposed changes come as Green Level High Schools gets ready to open its doors. That'll happen in August.

The district is shifting bell schedules in order to use school buses more efficiently.

"We have to make changes in our transportation system anytime a new school opens. This is particularly true with new high schools, which require about 30 buses to adequately serve them," the WCPSS said of the proposal.

Cary PTA President Heather Holland said, "It's going to cost a lot more money. It's going to cost people time with their kids.. even stay at home parents. "

She is concerned that more parents will need After-School Programs, which accepts kids and provides meals either before or after school.

Roughly a quarter of students at Cary Elementary are currently enrolled.

"It would increase," she said. "Most people are going to have to add the morning care."

Board members will continue discussions on the proposed changes on March 19 and will be updating information here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationwake countycaryeducationschool boardschool
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake Forest coach named in admission scandal involving actors, CEOs
Body believed to be of missing Nash County woman found, sheriff says
Foreign national with expired IDs tried to enter Ft. Bragg, caused freeway closure
Raleigh man accused of multiple sex crimes with children
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Dozens of sites offering free tax help and preparation
Confederate statue removed from Winston-Salem courthouse
Show More
NC State basketball player Eric Lockett reinstated after campus review
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at a park, held down by family
'He was in financial trouble:' F-V man accused of embezzling $50,000
Busy beavers caught on camera fixing dams in Sandy Creek Park
70-year-old dies weeks after being hit by car in Durham
More TOP STORIES News