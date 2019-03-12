WCPSS parents bracing for possible school bell schedule changes

The start time would be pushed back at three campuses beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.
Transportation officials are recommending the following:
- East Cary Middle School: 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Briarcliff Elementary: 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Cary Elementary: 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The start time at Cary Elementary would be pushed back 45 minutes.
Some parents question how they'll be able to balance getting to work while also getting their children off to school.
"I'll have to take her to school on my way to work. It just means we'll have to be ready faster," said parent Lisa Simmons.
The proposed changes come as Green Level High Schools gets ready to open its doors. That'll happen in August.
The district is shifting bell schedules in order to use school buses more efficiently.
"We have to make changes in our transportation system anytime a new school opens. This is particularly true with new high schools, which require about 30 buses to adequately serve them," the WCPSS said of the proposal.
Cary PTA President Heather Holland said, "It's going to cost a lot more money. It's going to cost people time with their kids.. even stay at home parents. "
She is concerned that more parents will need After-School Programs, which accepts kids and provides meals either before or after school.
Roughly a quarter of students at Cary Elementary are currently enrolled.
"It would increase," she said. "Most people are going to have to add the morning care."
Board members will continue discussions on the proposed changes on March 19 and will be updating information here.