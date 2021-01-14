Wake County school board votes to remain in virtual learning until mid-February

The motion was opposed by board members Roxie Cash and Karen Carter.
COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout North Carolina and Wake County.
At the meeting, Superintendent Cathy Moore is expected to lay out a revised plan for second semester.
The recommendation is expected to include staying in remote-only learning until at least mid-February. At that point, the board would reconvene to determine if and how schools could begin welcoming students back inside the classroom.
All of the district's plans for resuming some in-person education allows for Kindergarten through 3rd grade to return to class and for grades 6 and higher to be placed on a rotating schedule. The variations that the board will discuss and debate all center around what to do with grades 4 and 5.
The board will also talk about safety measures such as social distancing, class sizes, and in-person staff sizes.
