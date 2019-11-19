Wendell Falls breaks ground for new charter school

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bulldozers are clearing acres of land in Wake County's Wendell Falls community that will soon support a K-8 charter school."This is a charter school. People have the opportunity to apply and then, luck of the draw, they get in," VP of operations for the Newland company Mike Scisicani said. "So it's an option, to remind them that our charter school is a choice, and if they want to join our community they can stay here, grades K through 8."Video shot Tuesday morning by Drone 11 shows the already cleared lots that appear ready for construction, and the developer is confident that more people will choose the area."We're approved for up to 4,000 units, so that's a unit mix that could vary between single family homes, town homes, apartments," VP of operations for the Newland company Mike Scisicani said. "If you look at other Newland communities we're all about choices, we're about having educational options for people and this is just another option."