Education

West Point to graduate its largest class of black women

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Thirty-four women are set to make history during graduation ceremonies at West Point on Saturday, May 25th.

The cadets will become the largest class of African-American women to graduate together from the United States Military Academy.

The class of 2019 also boosts the highest number of female Hispanic graduates.

And West Point will graduate its 5000th female cadet.

The first class of women graduated from the academy in 1980.

More than 950 cadets will receive their commissions as Army second lieutenants during the ceremony.

Vice President Mike Pence will be the commencement speaker.

The United States Military Academy was established in 1802.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgraduationmilitaryu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman 'panics' while trying to park, drives into ravine
$26,000 'clerical error' keeps Durham mother from buying home
Road reopened after work crew hit gas line in Smithfield
Concerns raised over Chatham Co. probation officer's ties to Confederate group
College student who died confronting gunman honored
Baby in 'grave condition' after being cut from dead mother's womb
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Show More
Child and man die after getting caught in Atlantic Beach rip current
Signs of Summer: Inspectors begin to check Wake County swimming pools
'Game of Thrones' fans sign petition to remake final season
Homes in Sicily selling for as little as $2
Beautiful sunset captured aboard International Space Station
More TOP STORIES News