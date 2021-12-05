Active shooter drill planned for UNC Hospital in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency vehicles will respond to UNC Hospital in Hillsborough on Sunday.

Don't worry. It's not anything bad; it's just a drill.

Employees from more than a dozen agencies will hold an active shooter drill at the Waterstone Drive campus.

The drill will start around 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

It will give hospital, law enforcement and other employees a chance to prepare for the worst case scenario before the building opens to patients in January.
