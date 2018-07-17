Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's

#UPDATE @DurhamPoliceNC say during an attempted robbery of the Wendy’s at 5402 S. Miami Blvd, a worker was shot. They tell us that employee’s expected to recover from his injuries. They have no suspects in custody yet. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/YCThvLSt9v — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 17, 2018

Durham police are investigating after a Wendy's employee was shot during an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning.The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Wendy's in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard.An employee told authorities he was walking out of Wendy's around 2:30 a.m. when a masked man armed with a gun confronted him and forced him back inside the restaurant.The employee told officers the man demanded money from the cash registers, but the employee told him they were empty.The suspect then demanded money from the safe, but the employee told him he was unable to open it.The suspect then forced the employee to lie on the floor and shot him in the leg.Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Wendy's released this statement following the shooting: "Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and team members. This senseless act of violence appears to be an isolated incident, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on their investigation."The suspect has been described as a black male wearing dark clothing and a mask.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.