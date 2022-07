EMBED >More News Videos Wake County is changing the way it handles 911 calls in an attempt to improve response times.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County will be getting a new 12,000 square foot EMS station.Wake County Commissioners signed off on the construction plans for the Regional Emergency Services Station, which will be built on the same property as Timber Drive Elementary School.The county said the facility will allow for more storage and a place for on-duty training.Construction on the new building is expected to start this summer, with an estimated opening date of fall 2023.