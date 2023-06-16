Tarboro 5-year-old recounts being shot in Enfield; mom demands answers

Authorities say Mi'lon Davis was shot while sitting in his father's car and found outside a Speedway gas station on US Highway 301.

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five-year-old Mi'lon Davis shared what he could remember about visiting his dad in Enfield.

"There was some boom booms," the boy said.

There was a frightening situation early Sunday morning.

"I was hit by a shooting star," Mi'lon said

His mom, Basia Scott, said that when she got word that her son was hit in the leg by a bullet, she raced to the hospital.

"He's so small, it was real scary," said Scott.

Mi'lon is getting ready to go into kindergarten, and Scott said she felt his life absolutely was put in danger.

"You having him out there at one in the morning is just completely irresponsible," said Scott.

Authorities say Mi'lon was shot while sitting in his father's car and found outside a Speedway gas station on US Highway 301.

His father was not hurt.

Investigators said the father has been "extremely uncooperative," not sharing where the shooting actually occurred and refusing to answer questions about why the boy was out so early in the morning.

ABC11 called the father, but the call wouldn't go through.

Nobody has been arrested.

Scott is speaking out hoping someone involved comes forward.

"At the end of the day, he's a 5-year-old and everybody should feel sorry and bad right now," said Scott. "I don't want it to go unsolved. I don't want it to get swept under the rug. I just want an outcome, I really do."

Scott has decided to take the next month off of work to help care for her child, as he does need to go back and forth to the doctor quite a bit. He is expected to make a full recovery.